COVINGTON -- To celebrate the opening weekend of Salem Campmeeting and invite the community to the historic campground here, long-time “tenters” are hosting a Tour of Tents from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Tents is an unusual term for the rustic cabins that encircle the campground, but the name harkens back to the 1800s, in the early days of the campmeeting, when families would arrive by wagon and erect temporary tents to serve as their home during the weeklong community gathering and revival.
Over time, families built permanent structures, usually with floors covered in wood shavings or hay, and though the dwellings no longer resembled what we think of today as tents, the name has stuck. This year marks the 194th campmeeting.
The tour, which is free and open to the public, is sponsored in cooperation with the Rockdale and Newton County Historical Societies.
In addition to the tour of tents, a special guided walking tour of the campground will take place beginning at 1 p.m. from the Salem Hotel. During the tour, participants will learn about some of the unique history of the campground and hear some comical stories from campmeetings past.
“This is not an ordinary tour of homes,” Joe Cook, a Salem board member helping to organize the event, said. “It’s a window into the past that has played such a significant role in the religious and cultural heritage of Rockdale and Newton counties.”
The campmeeting tradition, a distinctly American contribution to the history of Protestantism, began in the early 1800s, providing farm families a time to gather for fellowship, worship and the chance of salvation during the “laying by time” of late summer when crops were established but not yet ready for harvest.
Today’s Salem features a full week of daily worship services, Bible study classes and special activities for youths and adults. The campmeeting begins Friday with an opening service at 7:30 p.m. Services continue daily at 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. through July 16. Rooms and meals are available at the Salem Hotel.
The campground is on the National Register of Historic Places, one of 13 such locations in Newton County.
