Sales tax battle showcases friction between local governments

Albany Mayor Bo Dorough, left, and Dougherty County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas chair an August discussion of a special-purpose local-option sales tax proposal that became a point of contention between the two governments.

 File Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — It was like “landing the plane” in County Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas’ words. For Albany City Commissioner Jalen Johnson, the metaphor was “getting the ball over the goal line.” There was even a reference to the old saying that “politics is like making sausage.”

Those descriptions of the relief at reaching a deal on the division of more than $100 million in sales tax dollars described a process that was both frustrating and understandable. Both sides were looking to get the best deal for their team.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.