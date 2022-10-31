Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County

ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars.
The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100 million in estimated proceeds that would come with a six-year extension of the special-purpose local-option sales tax on Nov. 8. The county sweetened the pot by agreeing to provide an additional $3.5 million on top of that split for the city’s sewage repair project payable in the first two years of collections.
Since the two sides struck a deal on the SPLOST in August, the issue of the local-option sales tax has come to the table, and again there is a difference of opinion on how that money should be split.
During a Monday Dougherty County Commission work session, commissioners seemed ready to make a final offer to keep the split the same as in past LOST initiatives, 40% for the county and 60% for the city.
As was the case in the earlier dispute, the city has requested the two governments participate in a non-binding arbitration process to settle the issue.
“We need to go to where we’re not doing arbitration, and this is what we have to offer,” Commissioner Gloria Gaines said. “What I’m saying is we throw down the gauntlet (that) we are going to keep LOST as it is.”
One question is whether there is a legal requirement to engage in arbitration or mediation, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas said, a question that was passed to County Attorney Alex Shalishali to research.
One option discussed during Monday’s commission meeting was replacing the LOST with a homestead option sales tax. Under that option, a 1% sales tax is collected throughout the county, and the commission could reduce property taxes levied by the county on homeowners.
That option is only available if the LOST is either not approved by voters or the city and county can’t agree on the split of proceeds.
One objection was that it would take 15 months after the tax is approved before collections begin, and the county could not roll back taxes on collections until 2026, according to consultant Phil Sutton, who addressed the issue of a homestead option sales tax.
Albany Mayor Bo Dorough said it is his understanding that arbitration is required by law during the process. The city commission’s position is that the split should be 70-30, in favor of the city, for the SPLOST and LOST, the same as it is for the transportation special-purpose local-option sales tax.
“It’s our position it’s not an equitable distribution if you look at the statutory criteria,” he said during a telephone interview on Monday.
That’s based on several factors, including the distribution of population, with about 80% of Dougherty County’s population living with the city limits, and the point of collection. Less than 5% of sales tax revenue is collected outside the city, Dorough said.
“We are just going to have to go to arbitration, because the county is, in our opinion, receiving far in excess of what an equitable distribution of what the LOST should be,” he said.