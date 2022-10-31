Sales tax dispute back on for Albany, Dougherty County

Consultant Phil Sutton discusses sales tax issues and the possibility of a homestead option sales tax with the Dougherty County Commission during the board’s Monday meeting.

 Staff Photo: Alan Mauldin

ALBANY — After one bruising battle over a sales tax earlier this year, Dougherty County and the city of Albany seem to again be at an impasse over the distribution of tax dollars.

The city and county ultimately agreed on a 74-36 percent split of the more than $100 million in estimated proceeds that would come with a six-year extension of the special-purpose local-option sales tax on Nov. 8. The county sweetened the pot by agreeing to provide an additional $3.5 million on top of that split for the city’s sewage repair project payable in the first two years of collections.

