Sales tax extension vital for boosting Albany, Dougherty County economy, backers say

A group of students from the Lee County School System was among the visitors Wednesday to the Flint RiverQuarium. The facility is one of several that would receive funding for improvements if Dougherty County voters approve a six-year extension of a special sales tax on Nov. 8.

ALBANY – The barrage of political television ads and texts hitting in recent weeks are mostly about big races like those for governor, U.S. Senate and congressional campaigns. But farther down the ballot, Dougherty County voters will have a choice that is closer to home.

The question of whether to extend a 1% special-purpose local-option sales tax for another six years could provide the funding of a number for projects, including sewage system improvements in Albany and ambulances for the county's Emergency Medical Service. And, since the penny sales tax is paid largely by out-of-town visitors who shop and stay in Albany, it helps relieve the burden on property taxes and fees.

