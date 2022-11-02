Sales tax extension vital for boosting Albany, Dougherty County economy, backers say

A group of students from the Lee County School System was among the visitors Wednesday to the Flint RiverQuarium. The facility is one of several that would receive funding for improvements if Dougherty County voters approve a six-year extension of a special sales tax on Nov. 8.
ALBANY – The barrage of political television ads and texts hitting in recent weeks are mostly about big races like those for governor, U.S. Senate and congressional campaigns. But farther down the ballot, Dougherty County voters will have a choice that is closer to home.
The question of whether to extend a 1% special-purpose local-option sales tax for another six years could provide the funding of a number for projects, including sewage system improvements in Albany and ambulances for the county's Emergency Medical Service. And, since the penny sales tax is paid largely by out-of-town visitors who shop and stay in Albany, it helps relieve the burden on property taxes and fees.
Some of that money would be used to improve local attractions such as the Albany Civil Rights Institute, Chehaw Park & Zoo, the Flint RiverQuarium and the Thronateeska Heritage Center, which will bring more visitors and tourists – and their tax dollars – to the area, said Rashelle Minix, executive director of the Albany Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Both the city of Albany and Dougherty County officials have earmarked tax dollars for those entities for the tax extension that is expected to raise more than $100 million over six years.
“The Civil Rights Institute opened and Thronateeska opened their planetarium in 2008, as well as the visitors center,” she said. “All of those projects were part of the SPLOST (in effect) at that time.”
Some of those facilities are now in need of some spending for renovations and improvements to keep them attractive and capable of bringing visitors back to Albany, she said.
“SPLOST doesn’t put a burden on taxpayers,” Minix said. “It doesn’t put a burden on attractions to issue bonds. The only way we can increase tourism and get people to come in from other places is to improve our attractions. We have to make it where we are continually maintaining and putting in new attractions. The people coming in from outside our city, they are bringing sales tax dollars.
The tax also funds things that are not fun, like a zoo, but are of great importance.
“A lot of these projects have to be funded, things like fire (trucks) and EMS have to be funded,” Minix said. “If they’re not funded through SPLOST, they just have to be funded through local (property) taxes.”
Sales tax funds also will be used for improvements in downtown, and the governments have effectively used other sales tax initiatives in the past to improve roads and sidewalks, which also help for a better experience for out-of-town guests, the CVB director said.
Among the county’s projects is $1 million in funding for an industrial park.
While Albany-Dougherty Economic Development Commission President and CEO Jana Dyke said she is not allowed to give a position on the SPLOST question, she did address the need for sites for industries to locate in the county.
“As it stands, we continue to receive inquiries for industrial space that is available because of so much activity that’s happening right now,” she said. “Our community has very limited warehouse space as well as (industrial) product that can be utilized.”
At the Pecan Grove Industrial Park, there is only one large site that consists of 80 contiguous acres, which would not be sufficient for a large-scale project,
“Right now, the products that are needed are so large we can’t compete,” Dyke said. “People in the community, unfortunately, believe we can develop the old Cooper Tire site or other facilities, which we cannot. They are owned by other people and we can’t develop on the site, and they are not interested in selling.”
Community improvements also include investments in police cars, storm drainage, roads and bridges, and improvements in recreation facilities, according to the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. That includes nearly $36 million in infrastructure; $34 million for recreation, attractions and economic development; $24 million for public safety, and $15.58 million for health, community and operational improvements.
Nearly half of the revenue is generated by visitors, Chamber President and CEO Barbera Rivera Holmes said, boosting the impact of money spent in the county and limiting the burden on taxpayers.
“SPLOST is critically important to the economic and community development of Albany and Dougherty County, supporting the resources that help our businesses succeed, providing the quality of life our citizens enjoy, and bolstering the amenities and assets that attract newcomers and visitors,” she said. “The renewal of this 1% sales tax will generate $109.56 million in projects and improvements that impact public safety, job creation, infrastructure, vital community services, recreation and more.”