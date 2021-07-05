first responders.jpg

 Special Photo: Ulf Kirchdorfer

ALBANY -- English Professor and author Ulf Kirchdorfer, who is an award-winning photographer, came upon a wreck and snapped some photos for the Herald. "I have always admired first responders. Happened to have camera and just shot these," Kirchdorfer said. This newspaper encourages others in the community to send their photos, letters, guest editorials and news/feature stories for publication.

