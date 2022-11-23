Salvation Army brings Chicago couple to minister in Albany

Chris Thomas, left, and wife, Tasha, operate the Salvation Army facilities in Albany and also serve as ministers at the on-site chapel.

ALBANY — Just like the military, the Salvation Army has ranks and uniforms, and as is the case for those in the armed forces, soldiers in the organization can expect to be transferred multiple times over the course of a career.

For Chris and Tasha Thomas, both Salvation Army captains, that meant moving from their positions in Valdosta to Albany four months ago. But their journey started years earlier in Chicago.

