CORDELE -- SAM Shortline Manager Chris Lockwood was among several Georgia State Park and Historic Site employees honored during the group's annual managers conference held last weekend in north Georgia. The staff received the Cultural Resource Enhancement Award for a renovation project that provides another veterans artifact to Georgia Veterans State Park.

Lockwood and his staff restored a 1953 railroad power car. It is on the head end of the train and provides electrical power for all the passenger cars. The car was built by the St. Louis Railcar Company for the U.S. Army as an Army hospital kitchen car. The army auctioned the car into private ownership. The new owners installed two large Diesel generators converting it into a power car.

