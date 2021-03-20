CORDELE — The SAM Shortline excursion train, in partnership with Wolf Creek Winery of Americus, is raising a glass to the native grape by hosting a wine-tasting train in April.
There will be two trips departing from Georgia Veterans State Park the evening of April 3. The first will leave at 5 p.m. and take an hour and a half cruise through the countryside. The second train departs at 7 p.m. Passengers on both will be treated to tastings of several different wines from the Wolf Creek Winery and a cheese board.
The wine train will consist of four vintage lounge cars. The excursion package, including the unique ride and wine tasting with a cheese and meat tray, is $79.99 per person. Only adults 21 and over will be admitted to this event.
Wolf Creek Vineyard was started by business partners Matt Johnson and Jerry English in 2013 on the site of an old golf course. They now have about 2,500 muscadine vines covering more than 20 acres. They produce 10 uniquely Southern wines ranging from a full-bodied red to a semi-sweet white. Blueberry and sweet southern peach round out the offerings.
As with other SAM excursion trains, staff and volunteers are committed to keeping passengers safe. They continue to follow state COVID guidelines. With those restrictions in effect, the cars will not be sold to capacity, seats will be assigned to maintain prescribed social distancing protocols, and the cars will be regularly disinfected.
More information is available at www.samshortline.com and www.facebook.com/SAMShortline.
