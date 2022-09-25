How do I know if I'm already registered?

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page.

ATLANTA — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office announced last week that voters in all 159 Georgia counties can now view their sample ballots on My Voter Page. This rollout features a newer, user-friendly experience for the 2022 General Election.

The sample ballot is designed to replicate the display of a ballot marking device, as most Georgia voters will be taking advantage of at least 17 days of in-person voting, or voting at their precinct on election day. Once a voter logs in to My Voter Page, they will see the option “VIEW SAMPLE BALLOT” under their address information.

