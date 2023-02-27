ATLANTA – Sam’s Club plans to create 600 new jobs and invest more than $142 million in a new fulfillment center in Douglas County.
“Georgia’s reliable infrastructure enables companies and consumers alike to reach markets across our state, nation and world, bringing opportunities to hard-working Georgians in every corner of the state” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Sam's Club is a valued partner in that ever-growing field of opportunity, and we're excited to see the impact these new jobs will have on Douglas County.”
Sam’s Club is a national wholesale club and members-only retail chain. The company is a subsidiary of Walmart, which currently supports more than 66,000 jobs in Georgia.
“We’re excited to significantly enhance our supply chain capabilities in the state of Georgia and the surrounding Southeastern part of the country,” Joseph Godsey, chief supply chain officer of Sam’s Club, said. “We are on a journey to transform the entire Sam’s Club supply chain through strategic expansion and cutting-edge automation. This location is a great step in that direction. This investment is critical to deliver to our members with speed and provide an overall great experience.”
“We are grateful to have had the pleasure to work with the Sam's Club family in establishing their presence in Douglas County,” Chris Pumphrey, president of Elevate Douglas Economic Partnership, said. “Growing the tech industry in Douglas County is one of our strategic priorities and this facility is a result of this vision. We look forward to engaging further with the company and building a lasting relationship in Douglas County.”
Senior Project Manager Fernanda Kirchner represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with Elevate Douglas, Georgia Quick Start, the Georgia Ports Authority, and Georgia Power.
“Sam’s Club is a familiar name for many families, and we are excited the company has chosen Douglas County to expand its supply chain capabilities,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said. “Georgia’s highway system and rail lines connect companies to logistics assets like the ports, which spreads the economic benefits of these assets far and wide. We are thankful for the economic development partners who support our state’s continued growth, and we look forward to Sam’s Club’s continued success in Georgia.”