sam's club.jpg

Special Logo

 Special Logo

ATLANTA – Sam’s Club plans to create 600 new jobs and invest more than $142 million in a new fulfillment center in Douglas County.

“Georgia’s reliable infrastructure enables companies and consumers alike to reach markets across our state, nation and world, bringing opportunities to hard-working Georgians in every corner of the state” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. "Sam's Club is a valued partner in that ever-growing field of opportunity, and we're excited to see the impact these new jobs will have on Douglas County.”

Tags