Police have arrested the owner of an art gallery in San Francisco after he was seen on video spraying water on a homeless person outside his shop last week.

Police issued an arrest warrant Wednesday charging the gallery owner, Shannon Collier Gwin, with misdemeanor battery "for the alleged intentional & unlawful spraying of water on & around" the homeless person, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a tweet.

