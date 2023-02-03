Police are looking for a man they say entered a San Francisco synagogue and fired several apparently blank rounds before running away.

The man allegedly stepped inside a synagogue in the Richmond District Wednesday evening during a gathering, then "made a verbal statement, pulled out a firearm and shot several times inside the building," police said in a statement.

CNN's Celina Tebor, Isa Kaufman-Geballe and Zoe Sottile contributed to this report.

