San Francisco security guard will not be charged in fatal shooting of suspected Walgreens shoplifter

People gather outside City Hall in San Francisco on Monday after a protest march following the decision not to prosecute a security guard in the fatal shooting of Banko Brown.

 Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle/AP

(CNN) — Prosecutors will not press charges against a security guard who shot and killed Banko Brown, who was suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens in downtown San Francisco last month, the district attorney’s office announced Monday.

Surveillance video and other materials regarding Brown’s death were released Monday following an investigation by the district attorney’s office due to the “extraordinary public interest” in the case, the San Francisco DA’s office said in a statement.

CNN’s Eric Levenson contributed to this report.

