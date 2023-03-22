A severe sandstorm has swept across Beijing and several northern provinces in China, blanketing the region in thick clouds of orange dust and sending air pollution soaring to hazardous levels, state weather authorities said on Wednesday.

Dense clouds enveloped the Chinese capital where the air quality index of PM10 -- particles of pollution that are less than 10 micrometers in diameter and can enter through the nose and travel to the lungs -- have exceeded monitoring charts, according to the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center.