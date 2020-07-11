WASHINGTON – Congressman Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the chairman of the U.S. House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies, released the following statement regarding the full House Appropriations Committee's passage of the Agriculture Subcommittee’s Fiscal Year 2021 spending bill:
"We built on the four COVID-19 supplemental bills Congress passed this spring by providing funding increases for our rural communities, vulnerable populations, and essential workers — while continuing important investments in rural and farm production programs, agriculture and medical research initiatives, international aid, and nutrition. I am pleased the full committee worked together in a bipartisan way to support Americans in this difficult time. Our bill touches every American’s life, which is why we rejected the administration’s proposed massive cuts that would be truly cruel during the pandemic."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.