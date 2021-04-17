EDITOR'S NOTE: Second in a series about the life and political career of Georgia 2nd Congressional District U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, who with the recent death of John Lewis became the longest-serving member (or "dean") of Georgia's Congressional delegation.
WASHINGTON -- Torn between a career in the ministry or the law, Mobile, Ala.-born Sanford Bishop chose law and enrolled in the Emory University Law School, where he became the Student Government Association president.
After experiencing some of the inequities that were inherent in the South during the Civil Rights Era and beyond, Bishop made a move into politics, wining seats first in the Georgia House, then the state Senate, and finally as the representative of U.S. House District 2, a position he's held for 29 years.
Bishop was actively involved in a number of history-changing events as a member of the U.S. House, and now is involved in a government that has changed dramatically with the election of Joe Biden to the White House after four years of Donald Trump as president.
Through an extended telephone conversation and email exchanges, Bishop talked about what his illustrious career as a champion of rural Georgia farmers and an advocate for the poorest of the poor in the House's 2nd District.
ALBANY HERALD: In today's partisan political atmosphere I hear/read complaints about congressmen (and women) who vote only along party lines. Some (including many in this publication's Squawkbox feature) have said that about you, but I have pointed out in the past this is not the case. What's your take on the partisan nature of politics in Washington?
SANFORD BISHOP: I regret that Washington has become so partisan, that we don’t give ourselves the opportunity to focus on our common goals, our common hopes, and our common aspirations as we approach legislation and other matters. Throughout my years in politics, I have been committed to using the process to improve the lives of the people I represent, and that is irrespective of party allegiances. The needs of middle and southwest Georgia are my priorities, and I always bear in mind the people I represent. Now I do have a very diverse district, so I go to great lengths to balance the opinions of our district. There are issues that are regional issues that affect my constituents, and I try to focus on that. For example, agriculture is not a Republican or Democratic issue, but it affects the lives of every person in our country every single day.
I believe the Founding Fathers established through our Constitution a legislative branch with the House and the Senate, based on the assumption that people of good will would work through that process and would arrive at a consensus in order for a bill to become law. I try to advocate for policies that favor the people in my district, our state, and the country at large and that reflect the values of our district: God, country, work, family. We have the values of faith; are very patriotic and believe in a strong national defense; believe in giving people the equal opportunity to work and realize their full potential; and support policies that empower strong families, the basic unit of society. From time to time, the interests of my district may not coincide with some other national, partisan issues, but I place my allegiance to my constituents first and foremost. There are times when opinion is split right down the middle, so in those instances I try to use my best judgement and core values of faith — I ask myself what would Jesus do? The bottom line is good policy for the people of the United States is not Republican nor Democrat — it is American.
AH: What's your take so far on President Biden?
SB: I think he is experienced, in touch with all of the needs of our country, uniquely prepared to use our political process to improve the lives and make the American dream affordable and accessible for every American, regardless of region or demographics. His courage, character, integrity and humility are deeply important qualities in our leader. I applaud his leadership thus far to help our nation rebuild after this pandemic and look forward to continuing to work with him.
AH: What was it like serving under his predecessor?
SB: The best thing about the previous president is that he's now gone.
AH: You've been the subject of an ethics investigation. What can you say about those circumstances?
SB: Because the OCE referral is still under Ethics Committee review, it would not be appropriate for me to comment any further. But we have worked extensively to respond to and take corrective action on the issues raised in the referral.
AH: What legislation do you feel is most important to America right now?
SB: Going forward, the most important legislation is that which will enhance and protect our voting rights so that everyone in our democracy has the opportunity to participate and have a say in our government. Ours was designed to be for and by the people, but the only way that can happen is if “the people” are active participants. To the extent that we can, assuring that all of “the people” have the equitable opportunity to participate in the process of selecting our elected officials in an open and transparent way — as opposed to enacting policies that limit participation in the voting process — will determine the strength and the endurance of our democratic form of government. Without full participation of all of our citizens, we cannot effectively address the vital issues facing our nation. Without voting rights, our democracy fails.
AH: What about you personally? You've been doing this a long time now. Do you get to a point where you say you're ready to just relax and stop this day-by-day responsibility, or do you see yourself continuing indefinitely?
SB: To me, this has been a ministry of public service, working for and on behalf of the people of middle and southwest Georgia, our state and our country. God has blessed me with the great background, education, experience as a lawyer, as a member of the General Assembly, and with a long tenure in Congress, which I believe has prepared me to deliver results for our district, state, the nation, and humankind. After 28 years, I have gotten to a point where I am really in a position to deliver because the seats on the committees I hold are pivotal to our district and state. I hold key spots on committees that impact the three largest industries in our state: agriculture — the Chairman of the House Agriculture, Rural Development Appropriations Subcommittee, which is responsible for writing the bills that fund farmers, ranchers and our rural communities; military — the vice chair of the House Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations Subcommittee, which protects our military installations, servicemembers, veterans, and their families; and financial services — a senior member of the Financial Services Appropriations Subcommittee, which supports our state’s emergence as a financial transaction hub. I will continue to use those platforms to deliver for the people as long as God and my constituents want me to serve.
