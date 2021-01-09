COLUMBUS -- Democratic Second Congressional District Congressman Sanford Bishop joined lawmakers calling for the impeachment of President Trump this week, the congressman announced in a news release.
Bishop said in a statement:
“The attack on the Capitol this Wednesday was domestic terrorism incited by our president and carried out by his supporters. Their actions led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer. We are deeply fortunate that more people did not die. Jan. 6, 2021 will be remembered as one of the darkest days in our nation’s history and, as such, we must act decisively in defense of the people and institutions of our government.
“It appears Vice President Pence will not be invoking the 25th amendment, nor will there be enough Cabinet members left to support it. It is too dangerous to do nothing, which is why I support impeaching President Trump, even though he has less than two weeks left in his term.
“What occurred on Wednesday at the United States Capitol was clear insurrection and sedition instigated by President Trump. We cannot allow this behavior to become normal — to do so would betray our sacred oath to the Constitution to protect it against all enemies foreign and domestic.
“The president has continually lied about the 2020 election results and attempted a coup. If we do not act, what will stop this from happening in the future? If we do not act, we risk the future of our 244-year-old republic — which has already been damaged by his actions.
“The choice is clear — his actions must have consequences. We must impeach, and the Senate must remove President Trump from office.”
Bishop also released a statement expressing grief over the death of U.S Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick.
“I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Officer Brian Sicknick," Bishop said. "Officer Sicknick died after defending our Capitol and the people in it from the violent assault on Jan. 6. We are grateful for his service and sacrifice.
"The people responsible for his death must be brought to justice swiftly. I send my heartfelt condolences to his family as they mourn this tremendous loss.”
