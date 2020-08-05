MACON – The Georgia Farm Bureau and American Farm Bureau Federation has presented Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Ga., the AFBF’s Golden Plow award. This award is the highest honor the national farming organization gives to sitting members of Congress.
Georgia Farm Bureau officials said the organization nominated Bishop for the award because of his exemplary work on behalf of U.S. agriculture and his commitment to addressing the needs of both his constituent farmers and their counterparts across the nation.
“Without the leadership of members like Congressman Bishop, American agriculture would be in a far worse position in Washington, D.C., and the increasingly interconnected world in which our farmers compete,” Georgia Farm Bureau President Gerald Long said, “Georgia’s farmers are fortunate to have Congressman Bishop serving in the nation’s capital.”
Bishop has prioritized “what the farmers need” from disaster relief to agriculture research funding, and as Chairman on the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, he is a leader on a range of issues including labor reform, taxation, trade and farm bill implementation. He was also instrumental in working to get relief for farmers in southwest Georgia that were devastated by Hurricane Michael two years ago.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the American Farm Bureau and Georgia Farm Bureau’s decision to give me the Golden Plow award," Bishop said. "It has been my privilege to serve the farmers and ranchers who work hard to provide quality, economical food, fiber and fuel for American families. Because of the American and Georgian Farm Bureaus, we have been able to work together to keep American agriculture the best in the world."
AFBF’s Golden Plow award recognizes members of Congress who exemplify agricultural leadership and support of Farm Bureau policies. Recipients are chosen for having a philosophy or record that demonstrates a commitment to sound agricultural policies supported by Farm Bureau, the private enterprise system, fiscal conservatism and reduced federal regulation of businesses and individuals.
Georgia Farm Bureau is a membership-based nonprofit dedicated to providing a face and voice for farmers and families involved in agriculture. With more than 270,000 members and 158 offices across Georgia, it is the state’s largest farm organization. GFB offers leadership and assistance, farm product promotion, and legislative representation to ensure Georgia’s farming future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.