WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congressman Sanford D. Bishop Jr., D-Ga., vice chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Military Construction and Veterans Affairs, supported the passage of H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our PACT Act. The legislation would ensure that veterans exposed to burn pits or other toxic substances during their military service would be automatically eligible for VA health care and disability benefits. The bill was approved by a vote of 256-174.
Bishop spoke on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives during debate on the bill and urged his colleagues to join him in supporting the bill.
The H.R. 3967, the Honoring Our Pact Act would:
-- Establish a new process for the VA to determine whether a medical condition or disability is attributable to a veteran's service-connected exposure to a toxic substance;
-- Expand the existing list of illnesses presumed to be caused by Agent Orange exposure that make Vietnam-era veterans eligible for benefits;
-- Require the VA to coordinate all federal research on the health consequences of military toxic exposures; and
-- Require the VA to develop an outreach program to veterans and caregivers on the availability of VA disability and health care benefits.
Following is the full text of Congressman Bishop’s remarks, as delivered:
“Mr. Speaker, I rise to support the Honoring Our PACT Act, which will ensure that veterans who have been exposed to toxic substances, materials, or environments during their military service, particularly toxic burn pits and Agent Orange, will receive the care and benefits they deserve. Exposure to these toxins has led to devastating health conditions suffered by veterans including neurological disorders, pulmonary diseases, and forms of cancer, and other conditions.
“In the past, the government has been too slow to recognize the link between exposure to toxic substances and the medical problems that veterans have dealt with when they returned home. As a result, veterans and their families have been denied benefits and much-needed disability compensation to deal with the health effects of these toxins.
“The Honoring Our PACT Act would correct these errors and renew our solemn commitment to our nation’s veterans. I urge my colleagues to support The Honoring Our PACT Act to ensure that our country fulfills Abraham Lincoln’s promise to ‘care for him and her who shall have borne the battle.’”
