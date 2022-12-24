ALBANY — Santa’s visits to Albany aren’t a once-a-year deal; he’s present year ‘round at the Thronateeska Heritage Center. And the city is home away from home for beloved Santa’s helper Don Fisher, who has played the role for more than four decades.
For most of the year, the giant collection of thousands of Santa- and Christmas-themed items are kept in storage. But for the month of December, many of them are brought out for display.
This year the exhibition, assembled by Sherwood Christian Academy students, returned to the train depot at Thronateeska, a happy development for Fisher, who owns the collection.
Fisher, who moved away from Albany several years ago but spends significant time in the area and brings Santa to life at events in Albany, including Christmas in July for the Tift Park Market, likes to spread joy through the annual exhibit.
“A lot of people say, ‘This is what I remember from when I was a kid,’” said Fisher, who on Friday was donning his suit for the 38th straight day of the Christmas season for an appearance in Gainesville.
Some of the pieces in the exhibit are fairly ubiquitous, but many are of much older vintage. They show how Santa is viewed around the world. One book in the collection about Old St. Nick dates to 1908, Fisher said.
Fisher, whose cover job is as a hairstylist, said customers who know of his Santa role often bring him gifts that become part of a collection that also includes pieces at his home in Florida. Others he finds during his travels.
“A lot of times I get them out of estate sales, out of grandma’s attic,” he said. “They (Thronateeska) house them for me all through the year. They put them in archival (containers).”
The exhibit is open Christmas Da, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., and will have the same hours on Jan. 30 and New Year’s Eve. It appeared at Bobs Candies for about 20 years before moving to Thronateeska, where the pieces have been displayed for another 15 years or so.
One wish of Fisher’s is that more people get the word that the display is available in the Good Life City.
“A lot of people in Albany tell me they don’t know they’re there,” he said. “I would just encourage people to come and see the many, many Santas.”