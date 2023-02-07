Santos expected to face House ethics committee probe

New York GOP Rep. George Santos, here leaving his office on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 31, is facing a House Ethics Committee probe.

 Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

New York Republican Rep. George Santos is expected to face an investigation from the House Ethics Committee, a probe that could derail his already imperiled political career depending on the secretive panel's findings.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy initially told CNN "yes" on Tuesday when asked if the embattled freshman is under investigation by the committee, something that even Republicans acknowledge could lead to his expulsion from Congress if the panel turns up serious evidence of wrongdoing.

CNN's Kit Maher contributed to this report.

