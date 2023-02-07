Santos' unusual $199.99 campaign expenses are putting scrutiny on his longtime treasurer

George Santos's treasurer is now in the spotlight as the embattled congressman, pictured here on January 31, faces multiple investigations over his finances and repeated lies about his resume and biography.

 Alex Wong/Getty Images

In the fall of 2020, then-New York Rep. Lee Zeldin's campaign submitted a report to federal regulators with a series of unusual expenses: 21 payments on a single day of exactly $199.99 each. The outlays -- each just one penny below the dollar figure above which campaigns are required to keep receipts -- all went to anonymous recipients.

It's a pattern that has emerged recently in the filings of another New York Republican politician: Embattled freshman Rep. George Santos.

