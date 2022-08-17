koth.jpg

Sara Koth

ATLANTA – The Secretary of State’s office announced Wednesday the promotion of Sara Koth as chief investigator for the Investigations Division of the Secretary of State’s office.

Koth has nearly 20 years of law enforcement experience, with more than 15 of those being in a supervisory role. In her new role, she will supervise more than 40 investigators, inspectors and support staff overseeing complex case management spanning 43 professional licensing boards, the State Election Board, cemeteries, charities, securities and corporations.

