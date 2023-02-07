Sarah Huckabee Sanders draws sharp contrast with Democrats in GOP rebuttal: 'The choice is between normal or crazy'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a combative speech Tuesday evening in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, drawing a sharp contrast with Biden as she delivered a series of blistering criticisms of the president.
Sanders called Biden "unfit to serve as commander in chief," said his "weakness puts our nation and the world at risk" and described the political landscape in dire terms. "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy," she said.
Sanders sought to highlight a generational difference with Biden, saying, "At 40, I'm the youngest governor in the country, and at 80, he's the oldest president in American history." She also asserted in her speech that "it is time for a new generation of Republican leadership."
Sanders gained national prominence as White House press secretary under former President Donald Trump, serving as a staunch defender of the then-President and his policies, and frequently clashing with national reporters.
She made history last year as the first woman elected as governor of Arkansas. Her father, Republican Mike Huckabee, served as governor of the state from 1996 to 2007.
This year's State of the Union is taking place with Republicans newly in control of the House, a position of power the GOP is using to launch congressional oversight investigations aimed at the Biden administration.
After being sworn in as governor, Sanders signed a flurry of executive orders, with one targeting critical race theory "to prohibit indoctrination" in schools and another barring the use of the term "Latinx" in official state documents.
Republican congressional leaders Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell announced earlier this month that Sanders would give the response for their party to the State of the Union.
McConnell said in a statement, "Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is the youngest Governor in the nation and a powerful advocate for the popular, commonsense conservative principles that will put our country back on a better course."
McCarthy called Sanders "a servant-leader of true determination and conviction," in a statement and said that she will share a "bold vision for a better America on Tuesday. Everyone, including President Biden, should listen carefully."
This story and headline have been updated with additional developments.