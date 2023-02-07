Sarah Huckabee Sanders draws sharp contrast with Democrats in GOP rebuttal: 'The choice is between normal or crazy'

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, pictured here in Orlando in November of 2022, will deliver the Republican response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address to Congress on February 7.

 Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders gave a combative speech Tuesday evening in response to President Joe Biden's State of the Union address, drawing a sharp contrast with Biden as she delivered a series of blistering criticisms of the president.

Sanders called Biden "unfit to serve as commander in chief," said his "weakness puts our nation and the world at risk" and described the political landscape in dire terms. "The dividing line in America is no longer between right or left. The choice is between normal or crazy," she said.

