Saturday 5k run in Albany will benefit areal law enforcement agencies

The 2021 Back the Blue & First Responders 5K run will be held in Albany on Saturday.

 Special Photo

ALBANY — After a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the Back the Blue & First Responders 5K run will be back in stride with a Saturday run and 1-mile doughnut dash walk.

Proceeds from the event will fund Project Lifesaver, said Tom Gieryic, who along with Chris Phillips and Livingston Fulton, co-organizes the annual run and walk.

“What that (program) is, it provides tracking devices for kids with autism and also dementia and Alzheimer’s (patients),” Gieryic said. “It’s specifically for those that tend to wander off, those that are high-risk. The police departments have adopted the program.”

In previous years the group has helped the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office pay for tracking devices and their maintenance costs.

“This year, we’re trying to get Worth County signed up,” Gieryic said. “We’re trying to see if we can get enough money to get Worth County on the program.”

The costs to set up a system for Worth County is about $4,700, he said.

About 150 participated in the benefit run in 2019, the last year the event was held.

Registration is $25, and runners and walkers can sign up at 7:30 a.m. at Wild Side Running, 2341 Lake Park Drive, the starting point for the race. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., and the fun walk begins at 8:45 a.m.

Registration also is available online at https://runsignup.com/Race/GA/Albany/BackTheBlue5kusa.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos