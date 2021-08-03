Saturday 5k run in Albany will benefit areal law enforcement agencies

ALBANY — After a 2020 cancellation due to COVID-19, the Back the Blue & First Responders 5K run will be back in stride with a Saturday run and 1-mile doughnut dash walk.
Proceeds from the event will fund Project Lifesaver, said Tom Gieryic, who along with Chris Phillips and Livingston Fulton, co-organizes the annual run and walk.
“What that (program) is, it provides tracking devices for kids with autism and also dementia and Alzheimer’s (patients),” Gieryic said. “It’s specifically for those that tend to wander off, those that are high-risk. The police departments have adopted the program.”
In previous years the group has helped the Albany Police Department, Dougherty County Police Department and Lee County Sheriff’s Office pay for tracking devices and their maintenance costs.
“This year, we’re trying to get Worth County signed up,” Gieryic said. “We’re trying to see if we can get enough money to get Worth County on the program.”
The costs to set up a system for Worth County is about $4,700, he said.
About 150 participated in the benefit run in 2019, the last year the event was held.
Registration is $25, and runners and walkers can sign up at 7:30 a.m. at Wild Side Running, 2341 Lake Park Drive, the starting point for the race. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., and the fun walk begins at 8:45 a.m.
