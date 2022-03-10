Murrill Cato, left, makes a move during a checkers game with Adam Inyang during a weekly checkers and chess event at the Henderson Community Center in south Albany. The gym will be the site on Saturday of the Chess Champions for tournament play.
ALBANY — One legend of the origin of chess is that a wise man invented the game to teach a tyrannical king a lesson. With pieces including a king, his queen and knights and the pawns, the meaning was that everyone, high and low, is important.
On Saturday, the modern version of the game of kings that likely originated on the Indian subcontinent will be on tap in Albany.
Play starts at 11 a.m. at the 312 Vick St. Bill Miller Community Center and lasts through 2 p.m. Registration is $10 for adults and $5 for children.
Sponsored by the city of Albany’s Recreation and Parks Department, the Chess Champions tournament will offer an opportunity for players of all abilities to compete. The tournament is being held in partnership with the Southern Chess Club and eZee Copy of Albany.
The idea for the competition grew out of a weekly checkers and chess event the recreation department started hosting each Friday at the Henderson gym.
The “Chess, Checkers and Coffee” events offer weekly opportunities for friendly games and camaraderie, said Velvet Poole, recreation supervisor for the department.
“We’re just trying to give people activities,” she said. “There will be an exhibition (Saturday) for people who just want to watch.”
Tournament participants will play in beginner, intermediate or pro categories.
Among the participants will be students on chess clubs from at least three area schools: the International Studies Elementary Charter School, Merry Acres Elementary School and Dougherty County High School. As of Thursday, there were about 20 players registered prior to entries from students, Poole said.
“It is a virtual application,” Poole said. “It will allow you to set up an account and register for any other programs we have through the Recreation and Parks Department.”
Trophies will be awarded to the players who finish first and second in each category of play. In addition, area businesses have contributed prizes that will include bowling tickets and cybercoins, Poole said.
