ALBANY — The big tents are up behind the Albany Civic Center, but it’s not a circus coming to town in this instance. The setup is for a Saturday COVID vaccination clinic that will pay Dougherty County residents to roll up their sleeves.
Dougherty residents 18 and up will receive $100 Visa gift cards for getting a COVID-vaccination at the vaccination clinic scheduled for 8 a.m.-1 p.m. However, the event is open to anyone 12 and older and residents of other counties can get vaccinated but will not receive the $100 incentive.
“We want people in Dougherty County to come out, the city of Albany as well,” Albany Fire Department Chief Cedric Scott, who also serves as Dougherty County Emergency Management Director, said. “I’m just excited about Saturday. I’m looking forward to it, and hopefully we’ll see a lot of Dougherty County and Albany residents.”
The incentives also will be paid to out-of-town students attending college in Albany, he said.
The Dougherty County Commission earlier this week earmarked $338,000 toward the incentive effort. Residents can get $100 for both an initial vaccination and when they get a second shot, in approximately three to four weeks. The Pfizer vaccine version will be administered, and another clinic is planned for a month from Saturday for the second dose.
Last month, the commission approved $300 payments to employees who provided proof of full vaccination, and the vaccination rate for county staff increased from about 10 percent to nearly 50 percent over a month’s time.
Residents can provide proof of residency on Saturday with a driver’s license or other forms of identification. There is no specific list of acceptable identification, but a valid college identification or other forms of identification will be accepted.
Drivers will enter the vaccination site from Oglethorpe Drive onto South Front Street, said Sam Allen, director of Dougherty County Emergency Medical Services.
“They will proceed down South Front Street to Mercer Avenue, where they will be directed into the parking lot to start the vaccination process.”
It will be a drive-through event, with drivers parking under the first tent to fill out paperwork, then to a second tent where participants will receive their shots. Dougherty County residents will be able to collect the gift card at a third tent.
After receiving their shots, participants will then park for a waiting period before leaving. EMS personnel will be on hand to assist if anyone has a reaction to the vaccine, Allen said.
“We will have an ambulance on standby in case anyone has a reaction,” he said.
In the nine months the agency has been monitoring vaccination sites, there have been few issues, Allen said.
“We’ve transported three that were potential (reactions),” he said. “We don’t know if they were for sure. To be on the safe side, we did transport them to the hospital.”
To put that number in perspective, through Thursday 34,808 Dougherty County residents had received at least one dose of the vaccine, a rate of 38.23 percent, and 30,858 had received both shots.
Since the pandemic began, more than 330 Dougherty County residents who have tested positive for the disease have died.
Allen encouraged individuals to consult their doctor or seek credible information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in making a decision about getting vaccinated and not potentially false information from social media sources. Area law enforcement agencies will be on hand to direct traffic and provide a safe environment.
