Saturday clinics in Albany will offer COVID vaccinations, health screenings for area students

ALBANY — Area students ages 12 and older getting ready for the new school year can get a COVID-19 vaccination and receive free health screenings on the next two Saturdays.
The Dougherty County Health Department is offering the vaccination clinics from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. on Saturday and Aug. 7 at its 1701 S. Slappey Blvd. facility. They are open to those 12 and older, as well as young adults who need a vaccination for college admission.
While the shots aren’t required for students of the Dougherty County School System, the school administration is recommending vaccinations for those returning to campus when schools open on Aug. 16.
“We’re certainly strongly encouraging our employees and students to get vaccinated if they can,” Schools Superintendent Ken Dyer said Tuesday. “We know that vaccines are quite effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19.”
The vaccines currently approved for emergency use also have shown to provide protection against the delta variant of the virus that has become the predominant strain in parts of the country as well as “breakthrough” infections — those that hit individuals who have been inoculated, the superintendent said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
“Even in the cases of breakthroughs, the vaccine helps to ensure breakthrough cases are mild,” he said. “I had mine. I got mine early, and I encourage everyone to strongly consider getting vaccinated and having their children of age to get vaccinated, to not only protect themselves but to protect others.”
Dyer predicted a “challenging year” as schools re-open and the virus remains a presence in the country, but the administration is keeping an eye on conditions. The school system is weighing whether a mask requirement will be in place for the coming school year and will make an announcement prior to the opening of schools.
“We’re going to look at CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines,” he said.
In addition to vaccinations, the two Saturday clinics also will offer students the opportunity to get hearing, vision, dental and nutritional screenings before the beginning of the school year.
For more information about the clinics, call (229) 638-6424 and press extension 7726 or 7727.
Stacker takes a look at Black athletes who transformed American sports. These basketball stars, boxing legends, and Olympic heroes achieved masterful feats in competition and away from sport. Click for more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.