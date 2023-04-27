Dougherty County's trail system at Radium Springs will be the site of the Saturday Freedom Run 5k and fun run, the first of two events ahead of the June 17 Juneteenth festival being hosted by the county and the city of Albany.
ALBANY – Organizers are getting a running start on celebrating Juneteenth 2023, with a 5K and fun run this weekend and a movie night in May ahead of the June 17 festival.
The Freedom Run, hosted by the city of Albany and Dougherty County at the Radium Springs trail system, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday for 5K participants. The fun run starts at 9:15. Runners can pick up packets beginning at 7 a.m.
“One thing that everybody is excited about is the city and the county are doing something together,” Tee Taylor, recreation supervisor for the Albany Recreation and Parks Department, said. “This race is a way to kick off, hopefully, a beautiful spring day, and people can get to see the beautiful park out in the county.”
Last year the county hosted a Juneteenth festival, and there was a separate festival on the same day hosted by a private group.
Both governments voted last year to approve Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, as a paid holiday for their employees.
“This is an event where you don’t have to pay,” Taylor said. “We want people to come out. It can be a family thing, something for our seniors. Come out to walk; you don’t have to run.”
In addition to the 5K and fun runs, there will be vendors, with a theme of promoting healthy lifestyles and food trucks.
The May 12 movie will be a family-friendly selection.
While Juneteenth is a holiday more recognized traditionally in the African American community, the events are designed for everyone.
“(For) the journey to Juneteenth, we want everybody to be welcome to celebrate with their community members,,” Alexandra Brown, ARPD events and marketing coordinator, said. “We wanted to include other events to be inclusive, to have something for everyone."