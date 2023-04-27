Saturday Freedom Run part of Junetheenth events planned by Albany, Dougherty County

Dougherty County's trail system at Radium Springs will be the site of the Saturday Freedom Run 5k and fun run, the first of two events ahead of the June 17 Juneteenth festival being hosted by the county and the city of Albany.

ALBANY – Organizers are getting a running start on celebrating Juneteenth 2023, with a 5K and fun run this weekend and a movie night in May ahead of the June 17 festival.

The Freedom Run, hosted by the city of Albany and Dougherty County at the Radium Springs trail system, begins at 9 a.m. Saturday for 5K participants. The fun run starts at 9:15. Runners can pick up packets beginning at 7 a.m.

