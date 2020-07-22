ALBANY — A Saturday-night concert held at an Albany auto racing track has drawn complaints as a potential violation of current restrictions on gatherings put in place to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members of the Dougherty County Commission and Albany Mayor Bo Dorough were among those alerted to the concert at the U.S. 19 Dragway, located at 1304 Williamsburg Road, by people who forwarded photos that had been posted on Facebook.
Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul said he was notified of the event on Monday.
The concert apparently violated Gov. Brian Kemp’s latest order related to COVID-19, the sheriff said. Specifically, the gathering violated a section that states ... “to the extent practicable, (require) an adequate number of empty seats or physical space between parties of patrons to enforce proper social distancing protocol.”
“From the photos we reviewed and interviewing a couple of people who were at the event, that was not done,” Sproul said.
The sheriff’s office also was interviewing deputies who worked security at the event in the parking lot during the concert as part of the investigation, he said.
Sproul said he planned to deliver a notification to the owner either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning explaining the possible violation. The letter also will alert the owner that he could face penalties if there is a further violation, Sproul said.
The sheriff described the gathering as one such as a concert where people stand in close proximity while watching a live show over an extended period of time.
Dougherty County Commissioner Anthony Jones, in whose District 6 the race track is located, said he also was alerted on Monday by someone who forwarded Facebook posts showing a large crowd gathered.
During a Monday-morning meeting, Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas referenced photos taken at the concert that were sent to him, and Dorough brought up the concert during a Tuesday Albany City Commission meeting.
“I didn’t get a lot of calls,” Jones said. “That was Monday morning. I fielded three or four. They were concerned.”
Due to the impact the coronavirus has had in Dougherty County and the surrounding area, people are justified in being vigilant to gatherings that violate orders and can potentially spread the disease, Jones said.
As of Wednesday afternoon there had been 2,365 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Dougherty County, and 158 residents had died.
“We’re not going to tolerate that kind of behavior any further,” Jones said. “We welcome entertainment at the right time, but this is not the right season for this.
“I just want to encourage all our business owners to consider the lives of people throughout the county and throughout the state and from wherever this event drew people in from. Let’s put safety first. We’ve just got to do that.”
