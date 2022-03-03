ALBANY — “Runners — all 1,800 of you — take your marks!” With a crop of about 900 registrants from the canceled 2021 SNICKERS Marathon on board and an equal number of new registrants signed up for Saturday, the race will be the biggest in its history.
Organizers of a corresponding downtown street festival hope forecasts of sunny and mild weather also will bring out a large crowd as the celebration and race resume.
“We deferred about half from last year, because we didn’t have the race (due to COVID-19), and people were just wanting to get out and run,” Race Director Rashelle Minix said. “It is the highest (total) ever. A lot of them are really excited about finally being able to get here.”
The two events are expected to bring a large crowd to downtown Albany. On festival days when the weather is pleasant, as many as 4,000 or so have turned out for the day of activities, food and music.
In all, Minix, who is executive director of the Albany Convention & Visitors Bureau, anticipates each runner will bring an average of one guest.
“Some people running their first marathon bring their whole family,” she said. “Some people may come alone. We anticipate about 3,600 coming with just the race alone.
“We’ve got flights coming in; we’ve got people being picked up at the airport.”
The runners will come from all over the country and from around the world, with some of the nations represented including Brazil, Canada and Kenya.
With so many participants, the start times will be staggered, with the 26.2-mile marathon kicking off at 7 a.m. and the half-marathon at about 7:15 a.m. The 2022 course also has been changed slightly, and runners will return to the starting point.
No roads will be closed, but some drivers may experience delays at crosswalks while groups of runners pass.
Bringing the runners back downtown will offer them the chance to check out the festival, which starts at noon and ends at 7 p.m.
“I encourage everybody to come out and see them run,” Minix said. “Or sit on the porch and cheer them on and really get a feel for what it’s like to have this many people on the road running in Albany.”
Statistics show marathon runners have higher-than-average incomes, so some company CEOs considering locating an industry or people nearing retirement age and looking for a new place to live could be among those on the city’s streets, she said.
“I tell people to make a good impression; it could pay dividends,” Minix said.
Combined, the two events are expected to have an economic impact of about $800,000, based on preliminary numbers.
“The hotels are full,” Minix said. “A lot of them have two-night minimums, so you’re looking at two nights.”
Visitors also will eat in local restaurants and buy gasoline while in town.
“We’re looking for a good crowd for the festival, too,” Minix said.
For the festival, the Artesian Alliance, the parent group of the Thronateeska Heritage Center, Chehaw Park & Zoo and Flint RiverQuarium, is teaming up for the first time with the Flint River Complex, which operates the Albany Civic Center and Municipal Auditorium.
It will feature food trucks, a kid’s zone, vendors and live music throughout the day.
Scheduled acts include Harry & Kayla Day, taking the stage at 12:15 p.m., the Thomas Merritt Band at 1:45 p.m., Evan Barber & the Dead Gamblers at 3:15 p.m. and Flintstone Drive at 5 p.m.
Admission for the festival at Veterans Park is $5 and free for children 12 and under.
“Looking at the weather, it’s going to be perfect,” Tommy Gregors, executive director of all three Artesian Alliance attractions, said. “We are excited about being able to do it again and for people to come out. We’re excited about the partnership with the Flint Entertainment Complex.”
Tickets are available at ticketmaster.com and at the Georgia’s Own Credit Union Box Office at the Civic Center.
