Saturday vigil for Texas school victims to be held in downtown Albany

ALBANY – Mass shootings aren’t just an everyday occurrence in the United States; they’re a more than everyday tragedy, with the country averaging about 10 per week so far in 2022.
But when the victims are young children gunned down in a school at school as was the case of 20 6 and 7 year olds along with six adults in Newtown, Connecticut, or Tuesday’s slaughter of 19 elementary school students and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, the horrific acts galvanize the public like others rarely do.
Uvalde wasn’t the first school shooting of the year; it was the 27th, according to news accounts.
On Saturday, area residents can come together to remember the children and educators who were killed in their school classroom at 10:30 a.m. at the Government Center, 222 Pine Ave.
“It’s going to be a vigil and a call to action, is the way I look at it,” said Tim Wesselman, an Albany resident and organizer for the event. “We will remember each victim by name at the ceremony and we will give people the opportunity to remember them.
“I just wanted to have an event so people who wanted to come together to say ‘We care’ can have an opportunity. The biggest reason we are having this event is people really feel bad about Uvalde and people really want to show they care.”
Wesselman also would like to initiate a conversation on what can be done to reduce gun violence. He thinks there are solutions that do not infringe on the rights of gun owners.
“If we have 400 million guns and only 300 million people, maybe we should be sure guns stay out of the wrong hands,” he said. “This is not to say guns should be outlawed. We need to be as sensible with them as we are with cars and medicine.
“There’s no evidence sensible gun laws would eliminate gun ownership. We can’t continue to do nothing.”
The event is open to anyone who wants to honor the victims, regardless of political opinions on the gun issue.
“If the only reason you want to come is to show support, but you’re not sure about being involved in a campaign, that’s OK,” Wesselman said.
