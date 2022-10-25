Saturday women's health fair in Albany to focus on importance of cancer screenings

Charlette Pines, a hair salon owner and cancer survivor, will be among those who take the stage for a salon-themed women's health fair sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital on 'Saturday.

ALBANY – From dining out to masking to conducting social interactions, the COVID-19 pandemic altered a lot of people's everyday activities. And for some people, the inability to access health services temporarily has grown into a habit of postponing preventive screenings.

A year after a drive-through women’s health fair brought out 450 participants, the event is moving back indoors with the idea of getting people back on track for those important health checks. The event, sponsored by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, with health screenings from 8-10 a.m. at the Albany State University West Campus, 2400 Gillionville Road.

