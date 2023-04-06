Saudi Arabia's and Iran's Foreign Ministers met in Beijing on Thursday to discuss the resumption of bilateral relations following a landmark agreement mediated by China last month.

Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud intended to take steps towards reopening embassies and consulates in their mutual countries, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on its official Telegram channel.

Previous reporting by Mostafa Salem, Adam Pourahmadi and Nadeen Ebrahim

