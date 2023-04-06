Saudi Arabia's and Iran's Foreign Ministers met in Beijing on Thursday to discuss key details in the resumption of their bilateral relations following a landmark agreement mediated by China last month.

In the highest-level meeting between the two sides in more than seven years, Iran's Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and Saudi Arabia's Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud signed an agreement to reopen embassies and consulates in their mutual countries, according to Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Recommended for you

CNN's Mostafa Salem in Abu Dhabi contributed to reporting

0
0
0
0
0

Tags