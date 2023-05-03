barnard.jpg

Terry Barnard

ATLANTA -- The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is alerting the public to a scam by which an offender’s family is contacted and requested to pay a fee so the offender can be released.

“The Georgia Parole Board neither requires a fee nor will ever ask for money to consider an offender for parole or set a release date,” Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard said in a news release.

