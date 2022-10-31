hank_aaron_funeral_2305.jpg

Andrew Young

ATLANTA — Former UN Ambassador Andrew Young, students and alumni, state legislators and civil rights leaders gathered on the steps of the Woodruff Library at Atlanta University Center recently to celebrate the creation of a new scholarship program for students at historically black colleges and universities.

The new $5,000 Andrew Young HBCU Scholarships are designed to help students enrolled in HBCUs continue their educations.

