Administrators at the Newport News, Virginia, elementary school where a teacher was allegedly shot by a 6-year-old earlier this month were warned the day of the shooting that the child had a gun, according to the teacher's lawyer.

"Over the course of a few hours, three different times -- three times -- school administration was warned by concerned teachers and employees that the boy had a gun on him at the school and was threatening people," Diane Toscano, an attorney for the teacher, Abby Zwerner, told reporters in a news conference Wednesday. "But the administration could not be bothered."

