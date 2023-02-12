School-Based Recreation Program kicks off with series of events ahead of basketball season

Participants in the Albany Recreation and Parks Department's School-Based Athletics Program learned skills from area high school players during a recent kickoff celebration.

ALBANY – A new basketball league for girls in grades K-5 won’t begin play for another couple of weeks, but the participating girls are already feeling the impact from the Albany Recreation and Parks Department program.

Next week the players will watch the Albany State University Lady Rams in action against Savannah State University.

