School-Based Recreation Program kicks off with series of events ahead of basketball season

ALBANY – A new basketball league for girls in grades K-5 won’t begin play for another couple of weeks, but the participating girls are already feeling the impact from the Albany Recreation and Parks Department program.
Next week the players will watch the Albany State University Lady Rams in action against Savannah State University.
“They will receive free entry to the game” said Cayla Moore, athletics manager for the recreation department. “We hope this will inspire them as we continue the program. This is going to be an amazing season.”
On Feb. 4, the School-Based Athletic Program, a new initiative by the rec department, launched the program with a kickoff celebration at Albany State’s West Campus.
“The turnout for this event was amazing,” Moore said. “We had 81 girls come out to participate in the kickoff celebration, and they were full of energy. During the event, we were able to provide lunch, snacks, beverages, and custom T-shirts for all of the participants. In addition, our friends at United Way greatly supported our efforts and provided swag bags for all the girls.”
Area high school players worked with the participants on developing skills during the kickoff event, giving them the opportunity to look up to the older girls as role models, Recreation Supervisor Cassandra Arrington said.
"The atmosphere made a lasting impression, and we want to keep that momentum throughout the program,” she said.
The athletic program would not have been possible without partnerships with the Dougherty County School System and Albany State, ARPD Executive Director Steven Belk said. The department will use feedback from parents and players to provide participants the skills they need to develop as student-athletes.
"This event was very special for the girls because the program was made just for them,” Recreation Supervisor Kadero Austin said. “Within the first hour of skills training, you could see the boost in their confidence and self-esteem. That feeling of, ‘Wow, I can do this,’ is unmatched, and I am glad we were able to provide that experience for them."