School bus video shows missing 11-year-old girl just days before her disappearance, police say

Authorities released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before she was last seen.

 Cornelius Police Dept

Authorities in North Carolina have released a school bus surveillance video they say shows missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari just days before her mother and stepfather said they last saw her.

"Today, we are releasing surveillance video from her school bus as Madalina got off at her stop on November 21, 2022, at 4:59 p.m.," a Tuesday statement from the Cornelius Police Department said. "This is the last time we have independent confirmation of when she was last seen."

CNN's Tina Burnside contributed to this report.

