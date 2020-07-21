ALBANY – With area school boards choosing to extend the start dates for the upcoming school year, Chehaw Park & Zoo and the Flint RiverQuarium have decided to add additional camp sessions to round out the summer.
The camps provide opportunities for children to participate in hands-on, nature-based learning at the zoo or aquarium. Campers will have the opportunity to have unique “behind the scenes” experiences and participate in a variety of games, activities, and crafts. Each camper will receive a camp T-shirt and his or her own reusable water bottle for attending the extended sessions.
“We really missed our campers during spring break and early summer, so we are really excited to be able to welcome them back for one more week of fun,” Jackie Entz, director of education for the Artesian Alliance said.
Turtle Island Camp at Chehaw is for children ages 5-12. Throughout time, many Native American cultures have spoken of the myth that the earth is carried on the back of a turtle. Campers will be carried back in time. They will hear the drums and feel Mother Earth’s heart beating with every thump.
The camp will be a weeklong adventure with campers dipping into the rich local Native American history and the culture’s deep ties to the animal kingdom with tracking, primitive technology, art creations, shelter building, and more. The price is $145, and registration information is available at chehaw.org. under "Upcoming Events."
"We Wish We Were Fish Camp" at the Flint RiverQuarium is for children ages 7-12. Campers will take a deep breath and look below the surface, exploring the many places fish call home. The weeklong camp will go from swamps to marshes to oceans or even puddles. Campers will discover the wonders of living in the aquatic world. The price is $145, and registration information is available at flintriverquarium.com.
Both camps will run from Aug. 3-7, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Team Chehaw and the Flint RiverQuarium are committed to the safety of their campers, staff and zoological collection. Staff will practice the CDC Summer Camp Guidelines and AZA COVID-19 Zoological Guidelines. In addition to daily disinfection of all indoor spaces and toys, the camp structure has been modified as follows:
· Groups sizes have been reduced to 10-12 campers;
· Campers, counselors, and youth volunteers will not swap groups in an effort to limit exposure;
· The attractions are unable to offer before-camp-care or after-camp-care; to limit exposure the camps cannot introduce a different counselor for before and after camp care;
· Campers, staff and volunteers will have their temperature checked throughout the day;
· Each group will have its own indoor space, supplies and toys; groups and supplies are not permitted to swap between indoor spaces;
· Campers will be socially distanced at all times while outdoors;
· Campers will be required to wear a mask indoors and be spaced when possible;
· Campers will have their own cubby or space for personal items;
· Campers must bring their own lunch; the attractions are unable to offer lunches.
Both of these camps offer opportunities for memories during a summer that has been so challenging and restricted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.