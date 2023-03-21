School workers in the nation's second-largest district go on strike, shutting down schools. Here's what they want

Los Angeles school workers will start a three-day strike Tuesday. In this image, United Teachers Los Angeles members gather for a solidarity rally Wednesday, March 15, in Los Angeles.

 Ted Soqui/Sipa USA/FILE

A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school custodians, cafeteria workers, bus drivers and other support staff has started a three-day strike with support from the district's teachers, effectively stopping classes for more than a half million students in the nation's second-largest school system.

Members of Service Employees International Union Local 99 marched in the cold, predawn rain Tuesday, carrying signs reading, "I voted to strike for quality schools, better lives!" and "We keep schools safe respect us!"

