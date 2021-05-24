ALBANY — The Dougherty County Commission is considering an eye in the sky, or at least mounted on a pole, to slow down the biggest speeders in school zones around campuses in unincorporated areas.
The city of Albany contracted with Red Speed USA last year to provide speed detectors and cameras that take a snapshot of auto tags, allowing for the ticketing of speeders.
In addition to the speed deterrent effect, the cameras also can monitor car tags for notifying police in Amber alert cases or when a sex offender’s car is near a school campus, company representative Greg Parks told commissioners during a Monday work session.
“These are designed to drastically improve safety in your school zones,” he said. “Georgia, unfortunately, ranks 36th out of 51 — that’s the 50 states and Puerto Rico — in terms of school safety.
“Speeding is just a terrible problem. That’s a problem we’re trying to solve.”
The cameras would provide information to issue tickets during hours when school is in session and would target drivers traveling at 11 miles or more over the posted speed limit in school zones, Parks said.
In locales where the cameras have been in place for a number of years, statistics show that they are effective in that 97 percent of drivers cited do not receive a second ticket, he said. In addition to the cameras, signage will be placed alerting drivers to the presence of the cameras.
State legislation that allows the use of the speed detection equipment calls for fine receipts to be allocated to public safety purposes, not the governmental entity’s general fund.
If approved, 65 percent of fines collected would come back to the county, with Red Speed keeping 35 percent.
One potential objection, raised by Commissioner Russell Gray, is that there would be a cost associated with the extra volume of cases heard in Dougherty County State Court.
Parks said that some 98 percent of drivers cited pay the fine without contesting the ticket in court. The tickets issued through the system would draw a fine of $75 for an initial infraction and $125 for each additional ticket, much cheaper than the rate of about $300 for officer-initiated citations in school zones and would not place points on a driver’s record.
Commission Chairman Chris Cohilas asked for additional information for the board to consider and further discussion at a later meeting
The initiative to consider the cameras came about based on residents’ complaints to commissioners.
“I’d like to hear from law enforcement,” Cohilas said. “I’d like to hear a presentation at the next regular session so we can consider your recommendations on whether there are multiple options or not.”
