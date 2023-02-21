Schools and parks reopen as smoke conditions improve near Florida waste facility fire that has been burning over a week

Schools and parks in Doral, Florida, have reopened Tuesday after air quality near the Florida waste facility fire that has been burning for more than a week has improved.

 from Miami-Dade Fire Department

Schools and parks in Doral, Florida, will reopen Tuesday after a fire at a waste-to-energy facility that has been burning over a week raised air quality concerns.

Firefighters are still battling the flames, but smoke conditions in the area have improved, Miami-Dade County officials said in an update Monday.

CNN's Emma Tucker and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.

