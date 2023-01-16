Environment ga. state.jpeg

The bond package in Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposed FY 2024 budget includes $16.6 million toward construction of a research tower on the downtown Atlanta campus of Georgia State University.

ATLANTA — Schools account for a major portion of the $600 million bond package Gov. Brian Kemp is recommending in the $32.5 billion budget proposal the governor released late last week.

More than a third of the package — $217 million — would go toward K-12 school construction projects across the state, financed by the Georgia Department of Education.

