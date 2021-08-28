ATLANTA -- For many Cobb County residents, the local school district tops their list of reasons for moving to the suburban county north of Atlanta.
High schools there are often ranked among the best in the state and country, and For Sale signs outside of Cobb homes often feature the name of the local high school in bold, capital letters.
Natalie Subyak felt the same way for most of the nearly six years she has lived there with her husband and four children, but that started to change last year as the pandemic began to affect everything, including school life.
It was not an easy decision, but the family has decided to move. They were hoping to be in their new Walton County home before classes began, but construction has been delayed.
“It’s a strange feeling, because I mean, we really selected where we are living because of the schools, and it just kind of showed me that it doesn’t matter what the GreatSchools rating is, if they’re not going to behave like a community and really care about one another, whether they believe the same thing or not, it’s not going to matter that they have good literacy scores, because you’re still going to deal with all this extra drama, all this back and forth,” said Subyak, a retail manager. “I just never would have anticipated feeling this way.”
The pandemic has parents across Georgia feeling stressed as districts adapt on the fly to soaring numbers of sick children.
The COVID-19 symptoms are typically no worse than a cold for most children and young adults, but in rare cases they can become seriously ill. And experts warn that crowded hallways and classrooms can spread the virus to more vulnerable relatives at home.
More than 103,000 Georgians between ages 5 and 17 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state Department of Public Health data, and cases are rapidly increasing.
Some educators say teaching in classrooms with multiple absences has become the norm, and some districts are temporarily closing classroom doors in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19 as local hospitals stretch their capacity — doctors have been pleading with Georgians to mask up, and Gov. Brian Kemp has sent more staff as well as members of the Georgia National Guard to assist beleaguered medical workers. But hospitals continue to divert patients arriving by ambulance because of overcrowded emergency departments, according to the Department of Public Health.
Statewide, 26 districts and charter schools are going virtual, according to data tracked by The Associated Press.
Many districts are moving classes, grades or entire schools online as the situation deteriorates. Clayton County announced Tuesday it would be moving nine of its 67 schools online in response to increasing infections.
Other schools are responding to rising cases by implementing mask mandates. At least 56 of Georgia’s 180 districts representing more than half of Georgia’s nearly 2 million public school students are now required to mask up, according to the AP data.
But some large districts, including Cherokee, Paulding and Cobb counties, are declining to follow CDC guidelines and implement universal indoor masking in their schools, sparking fierce debate outside district meetings.
Cobb County has been at the forefront of Georgia’s recent political shift, with its large, young and rapidly diversifying population increasingly voting for Democrats in what was once a Republican stronghold.
Last year, the county commission, sheriff’s office and district attorney all flipped Democratic, but the school board remains under Republican control.
Discussions over masks have sparked protests and counter protests outside of district meetings, as well as public outcry after one board member sent a conspiratorial anti-vaccine video to concerned parents.
Subyak said she feels Republican members of the board are catering to a small but vocal minority of conservatives who oppose COVID safety measures for cultural rather than health reasons.
Talia Mejia, the mom of a Cobb County third-grader, is teaching her son at home out of concern about the virus’ spread in the state’s second-largest school district, which does not have a mask mandate.
Mejia, who is pregnant, said she’s worried about what catching COVID-19 could mean for her, her son and the new baby.
Seeing the largely unmasked crowds of students and teachers at her son’s schools made Mejia anxious, she said. On top of that, her son’s homeroom teacher was out the second week of classes.
As of Friday, there have been 1,764 reported cases of COVID-19 in Cobb County Schools.
But it’s not just parents in mask-optional districts who want in. Some in mask-required districts say they want out.
Barbara Skok is a Columbus mom and the founder of a group called Moms Against Mandatory Masking.
She said her children are stuck in a kind of limbo because they will not wear masks in school. She’s teaching them at home but keeping them enrolled so they can go back once the mandate is lifted.
“We can’t actually pull them out in homeschool because then when masks are made optional, our kids lose their slots in their schools here, you’re pushed out of your zoned school, like they fill up because they’re choice schools here,” she said. “So you have to stay enrolled. So currently, they’re registered with Muscogee County School District, all four children, but they have been unenrolled by their schools because they weren’t allowed in their schools on the first day.
“I would never cause a scene in front of my children, but they just said ‘no, kids have to wear masks.’ I said ‘no, we don’t consent to masks. My son just became verbal six months ago. He’s autistic. He’s been known to revert. I just absolutely can’t.’ They said, ‘Well, they can’t come in school without masks.’”
Skok said she has friends who have or live with people who have medical conditions making them vulnerable to COVID-19, and she thinks they should have the right to wear masks, but she wants her family to have the same right to decide for themselves.
The CDC says multiple studies have found community masking reduces the spread of the virus by preventing the spread of infected respiratory droplets and has no significant adverse health effects.
