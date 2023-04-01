As a child in the 1980s, I visited the Jorvik Viking Centre in York, England, to learn about the Scandinavian seafarers. The museum stank — and the stench was deliberate.

Visitors to the attraction were — and still are — treated to the unsavory odors of a Norse village: a cesspit, dead fish and woodsmoke. The trip has stuck in my mind, perhaps because the nose plays a unique role in shaping memories.

Like what you've read? Oh, but there's more. Sign up here to receive in your inbox the next edition of Wonder Theory, brought to you by CNN Space and Science writers Ashley Strickland and Katie Hunt. They find wonder in planets beyond our solar system and discoveries from the ancient world.

Tags

More News