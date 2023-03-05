Scooter lithium battery investigated as cause of 5-alarm Bronx blaze, fire department says

At least seven people have been injured in a five-alarm fire in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City thought to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to fire officials.

 FDNY/Twitter

At least seven people have been injured in a five-alarm fire in the Bronx neighborhood of New York City thought to have been caused by a lithium-ion battery, according to fire officials.

A civilian and an emergency services worker were seriously injured, and five firefighters received minor injuries, the New York Fire Department told CNN Sunday.

Recommended for you

CNN's Susannah Cullinane contributed to this report.

Tags