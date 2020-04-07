Editor's Note: Second in a series of articles based on a conversation with Phoebe Putney Health System President/CEO Scott Steiner about the coronavirus pandemic.
ALBANY -- Scott Steiner was talking with a former colleague at a Detroit hospital recently, sharing thoughts on the coronavirus that has developed into a world-altering pandemic.
"We were talking about all the things we'd been through since the virus hit, and it dawned on me: All of that -- all that I'd experienced throughout my career -- was preparing me for this," Steiner said during a frank conversation. "I don't know about anyone else's spirituality, but I have no doubt that that is the reason I am here, in Albany, Georgia. I believe I was put here to help lead this organization and this community through this."
Steiner said that, while Albany and Dougherty County have been designated a "hot spot" for the virus by health care officials -- with, in fact, the highest per capita infection and death rates in the country and one of the three worst in the world -- Phoebe staff have shown their mettle in the face of the deadly virus.
"The doctors, the nurses, the CMAs, the housekeepers ... everyone at Phoebe has shown the best that exists in people through this emergency," Steiner said. "They put their lives on the line each and every day, yet each day they strap those masks on and go back into those rooms. And, trust me, these professionals are not living in some protective bubble. They are literally putting their lives on the line.
"That bravery, I think, is what gives us hope that we will eventually make it through this. When we started this, the first few days, we were figuring things out on the fly. And what we got was way beyond anything we'd prepared for. But because of the professionalism of these Phoebe employees, we've gone from 'Holy sh--' to 'We've got this.' We're confident that most of the people that we treat for this disease -- 97 to 98 percent -- will be OK, will go home. They'll go home with a lifetime of memories, but they'll go home."
During his career as an administrator, Steiner has been involved in no shortage of emergencies. None, though, has generated as much fear as the coronavirus outbreak.
"I've been in blizzards, lost water four times, had a power blackout, have been through ebola, SARS, H1N1 and other medical emergencies," he said. "But this is way beyond anything I've ever experienced. Ebola is deadly, but preparing for that outbreak was essentially preparing for what to do if. There was not the kind of overwhelming fear that there is with COVID-19.
"I realized how serious this was when the CDC -- which makes its recommendations as evidence-based as possible -- actually recommended that health care workers use bandannas and scarves in the absence of protective equipment."
Steiner has been at Phoebe now for a year, and he's been asked the inevitable question: What do you think your predecessor would have done?
"People have asked me that question: 'How would Joel handle this?'" Steiner said of retired Phoebe Health System CEO Joel Wernick, who stepped down last year after 30 years as head of the hospital system. "I tell that I'm pretty confident he would have handled things pretty much the same way. One thing you learn in health care administration is that part of your job as a leader is to provide input in every eventuality, but sometimes you have to just get the hell out of the way and let your people do their jobs.
"Sometimes, you have to be there to talk people down, but you also have to have faith in your personnel's expertise and training."
Given his years of experience in the health care industry, Steiner is asked if he has developed a kind of instinct that allows him to make potentially life-altering decisions in the management of emergency-type situations like the coronavirus outbreak.
"I'm a big believer in the 'Phoebe Family' concept, that we're all working on this together," he said. "I just kind of try to find my spots where I can help the teams as they work to make decisions based on best practices. In an urgent situation like this, emotions and tension are high. I think as CEO -- as captain of this ship -- I have to remain level-headed.
"As I said, I feel like I've been preparing for a situation like this my whole life. Rather than reacting to the situation based on instinct, I think it's more a matter of drawing on pure experience. When you're in a situation unlike anything you've ever been through before and you have nothing to pull from, experience is an important factor."
