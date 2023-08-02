Scottish court rules rape suspect accused of faking own death can be extradited to US

Nicholas Rossi, who has been accused of faking his own death, can be extradited to the US, a court in Edinburgh, Scotland, ruled on Wednesday.

 Andrew Milligan/PA/AP/File

(CNN) — A Scottish court ruled Wednesday that a rape suspect who has been accused of faking his own death can be extradited to the US to face charges, according to UK news agency PA Media.

Nicholas Rossi, 35, currently faces a string of accusations in separate US states.

CNN’s Alex Hardie contributed reporting.

